WWE Universe believes Randy Orton's recent appearance could lead to his return

A recent video of WWE's Randy Orton at a High School volleyball game is making rounds on social media, and it seems like fans can no longer wait for Orton to weekly television.

Randy Orton's appearance at the WWE Performance Center last week sparkled speculations about a possible return. The Viper last competed in May last year, and as per reports, the company currently has no creative plans for Orton's return to TV.

The Viper recently made an unexpected appearance at a high school volleyball game. During the game, some students recognized the WWE legend and decided to engage in a wrestling match, resulting in one student executing an RKO on another and securing a pinfall.

As Orton looked on, he couldn't help but chuckle and wear a grin as the rest of the students went crazy.

The recent appearances have left fans restless as they can't wait to see the former World Heavyweight Champion in action. Here are some of the tweets from excited fans:

Rhea Ripley wants to face Randy Orton in a WWE ring

A section of fans on the internet wants Randy Orton to return and hit Rhea Ripley with an RKO. The Judgment Day member recently opened up on working with Orton.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley expressed her desire to work with Randy Orton, who has RKO'd many female wrestlers in the past.

"There's one more person that everyone keeps throwing at me, and that's Randy Orton. They want Randy to come back so that I could get RKO'd because I keep sticking my business in the men's business. 'Rhea Ripley keeps hitting the men. They can't hit her back.' They can hit me back. They just choose not to. You know why? Because they know their place, they know their role, and they know Mami's always on top," said Ripley.

Randy Orton looks all set to make a return to the company soon. The fans seem to be excited about The Viper's comeback. It is now only a matter of time.

What do you think about a match between The Eradicator and The Legend Killer? Give your opinions in the comments section below.