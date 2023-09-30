WWE Universe believes Roman Reigns will possibly drop the titles before WrestleMania 40

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is arguably the next megastar the company has produced over the past few years. However, fans believe that there is a strong possibility that The Tribal Chief might drop the titles ahead of WrestleMania 40 after discovering a new report.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns overcame one of the biggest challenges of his career as the champion when he defeated Cody Rhodes with the help of Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 39. However, The Tribal Chief started losing power within The Bloodline, and the stable eventually lost the power it once had.

According to a new report from WOR, the company is currently grooming LA Knight for a title match against the champion. With Knight's current stardom, fans believe that the management is looking to push him to the moon, and Roman Reigns could possibly drop the titles to him before WrestleMania 40.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans have been asking for The Tribal Chief to drop the titles for a while now and believe LA Knight could do it. The rumored match is set to occur somewhere before WrestleMania 40, which made them believe that Roman Reigns could drop the titles before reaching Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Roman Reigns' next feud on SmackDown could possibly be against former WWE Champion

Last month, Jimmy Uso turned heel and tried to rejoin The Bloodline after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion went on a hiatus. During his recent run, he feuded with AJ Styles on Friday Night SmackDown and lost. After his loss, Solo Sikoa faced The Phenomenal One and won.

While Jimmy was not back in the stable, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa started to trust in the star during The Tribal Chief's absence. Later, the two took out AJ Styles in a backstage brawl and sent him away on a stretcher. They ended the show by attacking John Cena and signing the dotted line for a tag match at WWE Fastlane 2023.

The Phenomenal One will likely go after The Bloodline, specifically Reigns and his titles. The story has been built in The Tribal Chief's absence, but it was clearly set up to put forth a new challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Meanwhile, a new report also suggests LA Knight is currently groomed for a match against the champion. Fans also do not want Knight's momentum to disappear with a loss. It will be interesting to see what happens next on the blue brand ahead of Fastlane 2023.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns' current run? Sound off in the comments section below.