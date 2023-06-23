WWE Universe congratulates Edge on reaching a major milestone ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE Universe got emotional when Edge stepped out of retirement for the first time in over nine years and entered the squared circle. Today, fans once again cheered for the Rated-R Superstar as he completed 25 years in the company.

Earlier this year, Edge ended his long-standing feud with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. He defeated 'The Demon' Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39 Night Two and went on a hiatus.

Today, he shared a heartfelt message on crossing 25 years in the industry as his first televised match occurred in WWE on 22nd June 1998. Fans across the globe celebrated the Rated-R Superstar's twenty-five years with the company.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Branden @urbanzosf @EdgeRatedR You inspired me to train to become a wrestler. You helped me personally without even knowing I existed when I came out to my Mom, which is a story I told you before. You're the reason I stood up for myself when I felt like I was being walked over. Besides the sacrifice you do in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @EdgeRatedR You inspired me to train to become a wrestler. You helped me personally without even knowing I existed when I came out to my Mom, which is a story I told you before. You're the reason I stood up for myself when I felt like I was being walked over. Besides the sacrifice you do in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Steve Barry @StephenBarry86 #edge25years #edge25thanniversary @EdgeRatedR THANKS FOR EVERYTING !!!. What a career. Thank you for all The blood, sweat, tears and The Amazing And Incredible Matches And For Putting your body on the line to entertain us . Thank You Edge . #theratedrsuperstar #Edge 🤘🏼🤘🏼 @EdgeRatedR THANKS FOR EVERYTING !!!. What a career. Thank you for all The blood, sweat, tears and The Amazing And Incredible Matches And For Putting your body on the line to entertain us . Thank You Edge . #theratedrsuperstar #edge25years #edge25thanniversary #Edge 🤘🏼🤘🏼 https://t.co/lagtzdnaRz

Tim Flaherty @TimFlaherty823 @EdgeRatedR One of my all time favorites. One of the all time greatests. Thank you Adam!! @EdgeRatedR One of my all time favorites. One of the all time greatests. Thank you Adam!!

Andy Springer @andyspringer16



Seeing you at



Hopefully we see you in some capacity at @EdgeRatedR Happy 25 years, Edge! 🤘🏻Seeing you at #WWECastle last year was an all-time moment for me as a wrestling fan.Hopefully we see you in some capacity at #MITB , too. @EdgeRatedR Happy 25 years, Edge! 🤘🏻Seeing you at #WWECastle last year was an all-time moment for me as a wrestling fan.Hopefully we see you in some capacity at #MITB, too. https://t.co/qx61henc8T

Last month, the Rated-R Superstar returned to SmackDown, where he participated in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Unfortunately, The Ultimate Opportunist was unable to secure the win and qualify. Meanwhile, AJ Styles won the match, faced Seth Rollins in the finals, and lost.

WWE Hall of Famer RVD wanted to defeat John Cena without Edge's help

In 2006, Edge was one of the biggest heels in the company who won the WWE Championship. Unfortunately, he lost the title to John Cena in less than three weeks. Meanwhile, RVD became the second-ever Money in the Bank Ladder match winner at WrestleMania 22.

He later issued a challenge to Cena for the title at ECW One Night Stand 2006. Speaking on the 1 Of A Kind podcast, Van Dam revealed that he wanted to win the match and the WWE Championship without the help of the Rated-R Superstar:

"I remember wishing at the time that Edge wouldn't have come in and helped for the finish. Maybe that was just an ego thing. I might have just thought, 'I should have beat him square.' Like I didn't [need] any help because 'I'm at my best. I'm the whole F'n show. I'm back baby!' That's what it felt like, like I was back. It's amazing how your mind and body and spirit are all connected when you really feel good about something. Boom!" [From 02:09 to 02:44]

Sadly, Rob Van Dam's reign didn't go beyond 22 days as he lost the title to the Rated R Superstar on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Edge's run with the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes