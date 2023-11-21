WWE Universe is convinced that 10-time champion will turn heel and join Judgment Day at Survivor Series WarGames

The Judgment Day faction has set its sights on an electrifying clash with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso at the highly anticipated WWE Survivor Series.

However, some fans are certain that a member of team Rhodes will betray them and join Rhea Ripley's faction in a heartbeat after what happened on RAW.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre explained why he took out the former Bloodline member last week and cost him the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

When Uso appeared in the ring to confront The Scottish Warrior, the latter was backed up by Mami, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio.

Rhodes, Zayn, and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion stepped in to back the 38-year-old star and level the playing field. As Judgment Day retreated from the ring, the atmosphere crackled with renewed determination.

A cheeky wave exchanged between Uso and Rhea Ripley ignited a flurry of whispers among the WWE Universe, sparking rumors that the former 10-time tag team champion might have fallen prey to Mami's captivating charm.

Expand Tweet

This flirtatious interlude has fueled speculation that Main Event Jey Uso's focus could shift from leading his team to victory at the Survivor Series WarGames to pursuing a connection with Ripley, potentially turning his back on his comrades.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Did Drew McIntyre join Judgment Day stable?

This week's episode of RAW kicked off with McIntyre explaining his actions as mentioned above. The former WWE Champion received massive heat from the crowd as he tried to speak on the microphone.

The Scottish Warrior then mentioned to fans that it's not necessary to boo him because he was not Dominik Mysterio. Speaking on the same issue, the 38-year-old star addressed the WWE Universe on whether or not he has joined Judgment Day after joining forces with Rhea Ripley.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre said he is not a part of Ripley's group, however, he will be part of a team alongside McDonagh, Priest, Mysterio, and Balor for the Survivor Series WarGames.

Later in the main event, the former world champion beat Jey Uso clean to win the WarGames advantage match for the WWE Survivor Series. As The Scottish Warrior continued his assault with the Judgment Day faction on the former Bloodline member, The American Nightmare, Rollins and Sami appeared with chairs and cleared the ring.

Finally, Cody Rhodes announced that Randy Orton would be the fifth member of his team for Survivor Series WarGames against Mami's group.

Do you think Jey Uso will backstab his team and join forces with Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.