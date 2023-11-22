WWE Universe is convinced that 18-time champions will reunite after WrestleMania 40 following a massive showdown

WrestleMania 40 is months away, and the WWE Universe is excited for the return of the event in April. However, fans are convinced that a pair of 18-time champions are set to reunite after the two compete at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia.

Earlier this year, The Usos stood up against the odd alliance of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa after Jimmy Uso turned on The Bloodline at WWE Night of Champions 2023. After Jey Uso joined his brother, the two defeated The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer in London at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

However, Jimmy Uso turned on his brother at WWE SummerSlam 2023, and the two have been on different paths ever since. However, fans are convinced that Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso will finally reunite after the two get their dream match at WrestleMania 40 against each other.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans are convinced that the brothers will eventually reunite after they hug it out following their massive match at WrestleMania 40. There's a high chance the reunion might not even happen at the event, and the management might keep them as singles stars on different brands.

Jey Uso wants to face Jimmy Uso inside a WWE ring

The Usos have been a tag team for over a decade after they made their debut for WWE in 2010. However, the two had faced several ups and downs throughout their career before they changed their gimmick on the blue brand. They were dripped in gold after joining The Bloodline.

Sadly, the fairy tale run eventually ended, and the heinous faction treated them poorly after their loss. Jimmy and Jey are on different paths on separate brands, but a clash between the two is inevitable. Speaking to Billboard, Jey spoke about the possibility of a match against Jimmy. Check it out:

"Right now, I feel like Jimmy’s at the top of the list. He’s gotta get this work. He’s still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him, like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows."

Both superstars are laying the groundwork for a match in Philadelphia in 2024.

