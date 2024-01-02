WWE Universe is convinced that 34-year-old star will return after Zelina Vega's cryptic message 

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has potentially spilled major beans that have left the wrestling world to believe that a 34-year-old star's return to the company is bound to happen.

Zelina Vega, before forming alliances with Legado Del Fantasma and forming the LWO with Rey Mysterio, she used to manage the now Andrade El Idolo. The 34-year-old star is a former NXT Champion and United States Champion, thanks to Vega's allegiance. In March 2021, El Idolo was released from WWE and soon joined Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling.

His two-year tenure with AEW came to an end after he competed in his final match losing to Miro (fka Rusev) in a singles match at the Worlds End pay-per-view. Post-show press conference, Khan confirmed that Andrade is a free agent and can come back whenever he wants to.

Many fans thought that the former United States Champion would possibly return to Monday Night RAW: Day 1, however, that didn't happen. Taking to Twitter (X), Zelina Vega added fuel to the fire, mentioning that she has a "little secret."

As of now, the 33-year-old female star is a member of the SmackDown roster and the LWO faction has been split into two parts.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of the blue brand, the WWE Universe is convinced that Vega will re-introduce Andrade El Idolo and let Santos Escobar meet his match.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Zelina Vega reflects on a huge moment WWE with John Cena

Five years ago, Vega and Andrade El Idolo teamed up together to face John Cena and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

It was The Leader of Cenation and The Man who emerged victorious from the contest and images from five years ago resurfaced on the internet. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion reacted to the post sharing how she was happy that day and also mentioned she kicked John Cena in the face during the bout:

"Yep :) that was someee day! I kicked John Cena in the face that day. Tell 8 year old me THAT!" Vega wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

The 33-year-old female has not appeared on SmackDown TV ever since she slapped Escobar in the middle of the ring for betraying Rey Mysterio. Meanwhile, NXT stars Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza have joined forces with Escobar after interfering during the semifinals of the United States Championship contender match.

Only time will tell if Zelina Vega possibly reveals Andrade El Idolo as her secret on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Do you think Idolo should return to WWE and reunite with Zelina Vega? Sound off in the comments section below.

