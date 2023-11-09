WWE Universe is convinced that Damian Priest will cash in the Money in the Bank contract on 10-time Champion

Damian Priest of The Judgment Day reached new heights in WWE when he became Senor Money in the Bank in London earlier this year. Fans are now convinced The Archer of Infamy will cash his contract in on a hugely popular superstar next year.

Earlier this year, Damian Priest became a major player on the roster when he won the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. The Punishment of The Judgment Day immediately became a serious threat to the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW.

However, he failed to capitalize on the weakened champion numerous times, even with the help of his heinous stable. The WWE Universe is now convinced that Priest will make a shocking cash-in at WrestleMania 40 on Cody Rhodes to ruin his moment right after The American Nightmare finishes his story.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Recently, Cody Rhodes cut a passionate promo and fired shots at Damian Priest. Fans are convinced that it was part of a long-term storyline where Priest will defeat Rhodes for the title and cash in after The American Nightmare defeats The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, beginning his long road back to the top filled with adversity on Monday Night RAW. Instead of getting a rematch, he spent months feuding with Brock Lesnar before his conflict with The Beast culminated at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest of The Judgment Day rose to the top after he faced Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023. He later went on to win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. However, he's been patiently waiting to cash in on a vulnerable champion.

Last month, Cody Rhodes came out and interrupted The Judgment Day and challenged Damian Priest to a match in Saudi Arabia. The Archer of Infamy accepted the contest and attacked The American Nightmare with the help of The Judgment Day's little helper, JD McDonagh.

The two met at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 and faced each other in a singles bout. Despite interference from The Judgment Day and Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes defeated Priest. The villainous stable is set to enter WarGames against Rhodes, Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series 2023.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

