WWE Universe is convinced that Dominik Mysterio will lose his title to 28-year-old star

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has been carrying the North American Championship for quite some time. He is in his second stint as the titleholder on the NXT brand.

However, fans are convinced Dirty Dom would drop his title to an up-and-coming SmackDown star. A few months ago, the Judgment Day member, with assistance from Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor, defeated Wes Lee to become the new North American Champion. The 26-year-old successfully defended his NXT title against the likes of Butch, Sami Zayn, Mustafa Ali, and Dragon Lee until Trick Williams finally beat the young Mysterio at No Mercy PLE.

Williams could not enjoy his run as North American Champion for long as "Dirty Dominik" regained the title on an episode of NXT.

Wes Lee was determined to face Dom Dom at next week's Deadline event, but on the latest episode of WWE's third brand, the star announced he would be out of active ring competition following back surgery. As declared by the Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio will now face Dragon Lee for the North American title, replacing The Kardiak Kid at Deadline 2023.

The WWE Universe is anticipating this weekend's major show, where the 28-year-old star will challenge Dirty Dom for the coveted title. Fans are convinced that this high-stakes encounter will see a new champion crowned, with Lee widely predicted to dethrone Dominik Mysterio.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Dominik Mysterio defeated Rhea Ripley outside the WWE ring

The on-screen chemistry between the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and her "Dom Dom" is undeniable, and together, they are a force to be reckoned with.

The duo has officially never faced each other in a singles match in WWE. However, during a live event in Munich, both members of the Judgment Day stable surprised fans with playful competition outside the squared circle.

Mami and Dom Dom faced off in a nail-biting coaster-catching challenge, testing their reflexes and agility. In the lighthearted contest, the 26-year-old male star demonstrated his quickness and caught the coaster after three attempts, claiming victory over Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio celebrated his win by taking a dig at The Nightmare, who then told him to "Shut up."

It remains to be seen if the Judgment Day member drops his NXT North American Championship at Deadline show this Saturday.

Do you want to see Dragon Lee dethrone Dominik Mysterio for his title? Sound off in the comments section below.