WWE Universe convinced former champion's character "isn't working" after Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel hosted a big match between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul for the United States Championship. Rey had some luck with him for the contest, but things did not turn out in his favor. Following the premium live event, fans want to see a popular star turn heel as his current character apparently isn’t working for him.

Rey Mysterio had Logan Paul on the ropes at Crown Jewel. The veteran hit Paul with a 619 and was ready to pick up the win. However, Logan Paul used brass knuckles against the veteran to win the United States Championship.

After the dust settled, fans noticed that it was Rey Mysterio’s LWO partner Santos Escobar who had left the brass knuckles on the ring apron for Paul to pick up and use. While WWE hasn’t commented on the issue, it does look like Escobar is ready to join the dark side.

Many fans prefer to see Escobar as a heel than a face in WWE. His work in NXT allowed him to become a top villain, and lead Legado del Fantasma for years.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe pointed out that the act Escobar pulled off at Crown Jewel should lead towards his heel turn. It would only be logical to have him undergo a character change after fans caught him helping Logan Paul.

Check out some fan reactions below:

WWE needs to give Escobar something new to work with, especially with Carlito’s return. Fans could see Rey Mysterio work with Carlito to go after the former NXT North American Champion and his Legado del Fantasma teammates.

Santos Escobar sent a message to Logan Paul after WWE Crown Jewel

Members of Logan Paul’s entourage were at hand for Crown Jewel as they wanted to see him become a champion. A member of his entourage handed him the brass knuckles during the United States Championship match.

Escobar intervened and took the foreign object, before leaving it on the ring apron for Logan to pick up. This led to Rey Mysterio’s loss on Saturday night.

The 39-year-old took to social media to voice his displeasure at Logan Paul’s win at Crown Jewel. He noted that Paul wasn’t worthy to win the title.

"You’re NO CHAMPION to me. I’ll get you!! POR. LA. RAZA," Santos Escobar wrote on Twitter.

Fans could see a match between the two men in the coming months. It could lead to Escobar joining Paul’s side, and helping him retain the title on a few occasions.

