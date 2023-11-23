WWE Universe is convinced that Gunther will finally lose the Intercontinental Championship to 30-year-old rising star

Gunther's run as the WWE Intercontinental Champion is in serious jeopardy. The Ring General has been provoking new challengers, and many believe his days as the champion are severely outnumbered. The fans want a particular 30-year-old rising star to dethrone him to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther has remained dominant and undefeated on WWE's main roster ever since he moved to Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania 38. The Ring General exceeded expectations even after the old regime changed his ring name and won the Intercontinental Championship.

Fans have noticed that the new regime is keen on pushing stars and storylines with long-term booking in mind, which helps the audience connect with the product. Earlier this month, the WWE Universe pointed out that the management is protecting Gunther as they want him to finally lose the title to Ilja Dragunov.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Ilja Dragunov has previously ended The Ring General's reign of over 870 days as the NXT United Kingdom Champion. The fans believe that the management wants to re-create history in the coming year when they finally bring the Mad Dragon to the main roster to end the Intercontinental Champion's reign of tyranny.

Ilja Dragunov denies rumors of joining Gunther and Imperium on WWE's main roster

Ilja Dragunov has been Gunther's biggest adversary during their journey in WWE. The Mad Dragon has previously done the impossible by defeating The Ring General and taking his title away. More recently, Dragunov became the NXT Champion after defeating Carmelo Hayes.

Speaking to TV Insider, Ilja Dragunov addressed the rumors and cleared the air about joining The Ring General, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci once he moves to the main roster. Check it out:

"No specifics. I just saw something about that on the internet. Rumors of me being in Imperium, but who actually wants that? Who has this idea? There couldn’t be someone who is more different and opposite than me to Imperium. All of those guys are outstanding and supreme technical wrestlers. But they are cold and stoic. I’m the absolute opposite and all over the place, I can be nuts. I’m the “Mad Dragon.” I’m a different animal. Those personas are so different. What is the benefit of my being in this group? I don’t think it would make sense."

It will be interesting to see when Ilja Dragunov debuts for WWE's main roster.

Who do you think will finally dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.