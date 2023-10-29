WWE Universe is convinced that Gunther will finally drop the Intercontinental Championship to 33-year-old star

Gunther has already added his name to WWE's history books after being on the main roster for less than two years. However, fans are convinced that The Ring General will finally drop the prestigious title to a famous star.

Last year, Gunther started his legendary run as the Intercontinental Champion on Friday Night SmackDown when he defeated Ricochet. He dominated the brand for nearly a year before The Ring General and Imperium got drafted to Monday Night RAW during the annual WWE Draft.

Recently, fans have noticed an improvement in Ludwig Kaiser's work with the promotion. The WWE Universe is convinced that Kaiser will be the one to dethrone The Ring General finally, and it could most likely happen when WWE goes to Germany for Bash in Berlin in August 2024.

The Ring General will likely move towards the World Heavyweight Championship in the coming year and drop the title to his stable member, which would benefit a rising star such as Ludwig Kaiser in his journey as a singles competitor.

Cody Rhodes praises Gunther's stable mate for his recent work on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes faced Gunther inside the squared circle when the two stars made it as the final two participants during the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, Rhodes and The Ring General have remained on the same brand but haven't crossed paths yet.

Lately, Ludwig Kaiser's work has impressed fans and superstars in the locker room on Monday Night RAW. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, The American Nightmare praised Kaiser's work as a bad guy and joked about his inner Dashing Cody hating him.

"There's also handsome guy heat which is why I don't like Ludwig because when another guy who's a good looking guy comes in the locker room and starts to turn heads. And even he's had these vignettes lately, which are just like beauty shots of him, there's no actual substance to them. They're very good shots, you get a little handsome guy heat. In my heart, I'm still Dashing Cody Rhodes. I know I gotta let it go but in my heart I'm still that," said Rhodes. [From 07:00 to 07:33]

Lately, Cody Rhodes has been feuding with The Judgment Day as he's set to face Damian Priest at Crown Jewel 2023. Meanwhile, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Who do you think will finally dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.