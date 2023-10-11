WWE Universe convinced Paul Heyman is "recruiting" 25-year-old star to The Bloodline following NXT

Paul Heyman went to WWE NXT this week to stand in Bron Breakker’s corner against Carmelo Hayes. A spot between the two men now has fans convinced that The Wise Man could recruit the 25-year-old to The Bloodline.

Fans saw both superstars perform their hearts out despite a few interferences in the contest. Ultimately, Hayes hit the Melo Don’t Miss to pin the two-time former NXT Champion.

Earlier in the night, Paul Heyman and the 25-year-old WWE star were seen in a backstage segment. Their exchange saw Paul Hyeman tell his phone's virtual assistant to “call Roman Reigns,” sending fans into a frenzy.

The spot has many fans convinced that The Wise Man sees something special in Bron Breakker, and he could recruit him to The Bloodline. Check out what fans had to say below:

WWE fans' reactions to the Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman segment.

The faction has weakened in recent months, especially with the departure of Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Jimmy has also become the weaker yet reckless link of the group.

Breakker could be a great addition to The Bloodline as he is dominant and has the charisma to become a big star. It would be great to see him work alongside Roman Reigns before ultimately turning on him.

Paul Heyman also looked to recruit a member of Roman Reigns' family to The Bloodline on WWE NXT

Paul Heyman was a man on a mission on Tuesday night. Not only did he look to give Bron Beakker a boost on the third brand, but it also looked like he was out there to make some new allies.

During the latest edition of NXT, The Wise Man was seen explaining to Ava, the daughter of The Rock, what The Bloodline was. Ava is a member of Roman Reigns’ family, and it looks like Heyman was trying to bring more real-life relatives of The Tribal Chief to the villainous faction.

The faction’s story has continued for over three years, and it looks like the WWE creative team still has a few tricks up its sleeve to stretch it for even longer. Fans could see some new young blood in The Bloodline by Paul Heyman to make Roman Reigns happy.

Which WWE star do you want to see as the next member of SmackDown's premier faction? Sound off in the comments section below.