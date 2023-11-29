WWE Universe is convinced that Randy Orton is going to end a major stable before WrestleMania 40

Randy Orton's return to WWE was one the best returns in the promotion at Survivor Series 2023. The fans have high expectations from The Viper's comeback, and they believe he's going to end a major stable on the red brand before the company hosts WrestleMania 40.

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day overpowered the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins when Drew McIntyre temporarily teamed up with the heinous stable to take revenge on Main Event Jey on the red brand.

Instead, Cody Rhodes called in Randy Orton to help the heroes as they won the traditional WarGames match against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. The WWE Universe is convinced that The Viper will eliminate the villainous stable from Monday Night RAW, possibly before WrestleMania 40.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

A few years ago, Randy Orton fought against The Authority on WWE RAW after the stable picked Seth Rollins over him. The Viper is no stranger to fighting factions alone, and it looks like The Judgment Day's end could be near.

The Judgment Day has started their feud with Randy Orton on WWE RAW

In 2022, Randy Orton was taken out by The Bloodline after he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to Jimmy and Jey Uso. The stable brutally attacked The Viper after the bout, and he ended up on the shelf for nearly two years, where he also got back fusion surgery.

The Viper finally returned to WWE and joined Team Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Later, he kicked off Monday Night RAW after the event, addressed the crowd, and thanked them. Sadly, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley interrupted The Apex Predator.

Fans expected The Viper to hit an RKO on Mami, but that didn't happen. Instead, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio came out to save her, and McDonagh took an RKO. The management booked Orton's return match against current North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Ultimately, Dom Dom also ate an RKO and lost the match. It's evident that The Judgment Day's next and possibly final major feud will be with Randy Orton as the company is headed towards Tropicana Field in Florida to host Royal Rumble 2024.

Can Randy Orton end The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.