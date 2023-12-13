WWE Universe devastated by the details of CM Punk's first singles match since his return

CM Punk decided to sign with WWE RAW on last night's episode of the red brand. WWE has wasted no time in making his first match known to the WWE Universe. However, the fans didn't seem very excited about it when the details of the match were revealed.

On last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk let the world know what his next steps were. After he officially signed with the red brand, he was confronted by Seth Rollins. After a heated exchange, Punk let the fans know that he will be entering the 2024 Royal Rumble, and if he wins, he may go after Rollins.

It looks like fans will see the Cult Of Personality in action before the January PLE when he goes one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio before the year ends.

While many fans are excited about watching Punk in action in a WWE ring, they are devastated after they learned that the match would take place at a live event and not on WWE TV.

Why did CM Punk never face Kevin Nash?

CM Punk and Kevin Nash had a heated rivalry well before the former decided to part ways with WWE in 2014. The two never faced each other in a match but were seen taking shots at each other during segments of WWE RAW.

In his recent podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer detailed how irate Triple H was with Punk at the time and that he wanted to be the one to beat up the former AEW star:

"When I was supposed to wrestle Punk, he got under Triple H’s skin so bad. Paul just came up to me and said, 'I’m going to beat him. You’re not going to wrestle him. I’m beating him.' Cool. That’s why me and Punk never wrestled. He made the call, 'I gotta beat this f*cker.'"

