WWE Universe divided about bullsh** chants as 33-year-old Superstar pulls off impressive feat at the Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber kicked off with the women's chamber match. The match saw 33-year-old Raquel Rodriguez pull off an incredible feat, but the crowd chanted "bullsh**," dividing WWE fans online.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match kicked off with Becky Lynch and Naomi. The two WWE Superstars brought the fight to each other before crowd-favorite Tiffany Stratton made her entrance. Stratton quickly made an impact as she eliminated Naomi.

During the match, while all the women except for Bianca Belair were in the ring, Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton, and Liv Morgan collectively pinned Raquel Rodriguez. The former Women's Tag Team Champion managed to powerfully kick out of the pin, but the crowd in attendance began bullsh** chants in response.

The WWE Universe is divided

Raquel Rodriguez was the third star to be eliminated from the women's Elimination Chamber. Bianca Belair was the one to eliminate Rodriguez, but she was quickly eliminated soon after by Liv Morgan. Becky Lynch went on to win the match after she pinned Morgan after a Manhandle Slam.

The Man has punched her ticket to WrestleMania and will be watching the match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax intently to understand who she will be challenging for the Women's World Championship.