WWE Universe is divided over LA Knight and former champion IYO SKY potentially winning Money in the Bank 2023

With WrestleMania 39 around the corner, WWE fans are excited to see how the world championship picture will change following Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes in the main event.

There is speculation over the early favorites to win Money in the Bank later this year, both in the men's and women's divisions. A recent post from the Twitter account Roman Reigns SZN picked LA Knight and IYO SKY as possible MITB winners in 2023.

Knight has witnessed a massive rise in popularity due to his A-game on the microphone. The WWE Universe believes he will be very entertaining as a constant threat to the world champion.

The latest edition of RAW saw Becky Lynch openly talk about IYO SKY, one of the greatest NXT Women's Champions in history, being mainly in the background as part of Damage CTRL. Lynch and SKY then locked horns in a solid match that impressed viewers and reminded them of the latter's remarkable in-ring work.

Several fans supported the idea of her winning the Women's Money in the Bank contract at the prospect of a colossal title feud with Asuka if The Empress of Tomorrow dethrones Bianca Belair as the RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania. However, a few suggested Drew McIntyre and Chelsea Green would make for better MITB holders.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to LA Knight and IYO SKY potentially winning Money in the Bank this year:

JN @Novackinho @reigns_era Swap Iyo with Chelsea and this is spot on @reigns_era Swap Iyo with Chelsea and this is spot on

CloudWho (HIATUS) @CloudWho2 @reigns_era Just imagine that Asuka wins at Wrestlemania and after a few months Iyo Sky Cashes-In on Asuka @reigns_era Just imagine that Asuka wins at Wrestlemania and after a few months Iyo Sky Cashes-In on Asuka 🔥 https://t.co/DFYpSHkNQo

DLKGames @Dlkgamess @reigns_era Now this is what's best for business. Hope this happens @reigns_era Now this is what's best for business. Hope this happens https://t.co/IVwCnPCzDL

WWE is headed to London for Money in the Bank 2023

Part of the reason why fans believe Drew McIntyre would be a better pick than LA Knight to win Money in the Bank is because of the show's venue.

The O2 Arena in London will host the star-studded premium live event on July 1st, where The Scottish Warrior could win his way back into the title picture in front of the home crowd.

This will be the promotion's first major event in England since 2004. McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 but had to celebrate without fans inside the Performance Center. He has since unsuccessfully challenged for the world title, but fans often argue that McIntyre deserves a big win in front of a live audience.

