WWE Universe expects major title change at Royal Rumble 2024

Royal Rumble 2024 is almost upon us, and the excitement is off the charts. The match card is sure to deliver a few surprises, as it always does. The WWE Universe can barely wait for the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches to begin. However, the card also features some intriguing title matches, and one, in particular, has been generating a lot of buzz.

The match in question is the United States Championship bout. Following weeks of back and forth, Kevin Owens and Logan Paul will finally square up in the ring. Both wrestlers wear their hearts on their sleeves and are ready for bloodshed. On the cusp of the match, the WWE Universe seems to lean towards the view that the championship will change hands.

According to the results of an Instagram poll, 74% of the WWE Universe appear convinced that KO will be leaving Royal Rumble 2024 as the new United States Champion.

The WWE Universe is Team Kevin Owen's

Although the WWE Universe would want to see The Prizefighter leave the ring victorious, it is far from certain. In any case, there will be a lot of unforgettable moments in the match that are sure to feature in highlight reels.

Logan Paul and Kevin Owens clashed before their Royal Rumble 2024 match

In the last few weeks, Logan Paul and Kevin Owens have been going at it. From KO knocking out Logan, to the Maverick attempting to break Owens' arm, it's safe to say it has gone out of hand. Things took a turn for the worse after the two wrestlers had a brief confrontation prior to their Royal Rumble 2024 match.

Both men were training in the WWE Performance Center when Paul took a shot at an exiting Owens. This prompted the former WWE Universal Champion to enter the practice ring and charge at the YouTuber. Fortunately, some trainers were on hand to stop the two from coming to blows.

It's evident that this fight is carrying a lot of emotional weight. As soon as they enter the ring, the two competitors will undoubtedly be looking to land telling blows.

Who do you think will come out on top at Royal Rumble 2024? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

