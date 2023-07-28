WWE Universe feels John Cena and another former world champion could return at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner, and fans are already speculating if they will see some surprises, such as John Cena appearing at the show.

The summer's biggest premium live event from WWE will emanate from Ford Field Stadium in Detroit, and many fans are hopeful to see a few surprises take place. Some have predicted that there's a possibility that legends such as John Cena and The Rock could make surprise appearances on the show.

This possibility has come to the fore due to the unfortunate circumstances of the SAG-AFTRA strike halting almost every major Hollywood production currently. It's plausible to think that this situation could have opened up a spot in the stars' busy schedules to make an appearance at WWE SummerSlam.

The Rock has also been having a back-and-forth with Grayson Waller on social media recently, with both stars trading jabs at each other. It should also be noted that Waller has extended an invitation to him to appear on the Grayson Waller Effect. Meanwhile, John Cena and Waller already had a brief confrontation at Money in the Bank in London.

Aaron Spencer 🖤💛 (-_•) @RebelHart9 @_kennythoughts Even if it’s just a one off I could totally see it



I definitely think Cena is way more likely just because I think they’re going to want to make a much bigger deal about The Rock’s return and likely set up the eventual Rock/ Roman match (if it ever happens)

TeaDrinker @Tea_drinkerLive @_kennythoughts I think it's a possibility we'll see Cena and very small maybe we'll see The Rock

JC☮️🟧 @PositivelyJC @_kennythoughts Would be nice. Could draw much needed attention to the strike as well.

Fans have also noted that The Rock showing up at SummerSlam could open up the door for him to interfere in the Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Phil @Philm2tic Grayson Waller inviting The Rock to #Summerslam ? The very same Summerslam where Roman and Jey are engaging in TRIBAL COMBAT for family honour?????? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 I smell it.

Konnan thinks Waller could be used to replace Austin Theory after rubbing shoulders with John Cena

Wrestling veteran Konnan has pointed out the possibility of WWE using Grayson Waller as the replacement for current United States Champion Austin Theory

Waller is in the midst of a huge push, with the young star looking to make a big name for himself as he rubs shoulders with huge stars such as John Cena, Edge, and most recently, The Rock. Konnan pointed out on Keepin' it 100 that WWE sees a huge star in the making in Grayson Waller due to these interactions.

"Well, it's for sure they see something in him if he's already rubbed shoulders with Cena and Edge and they're thinking of doing anything with The Rock and Stone Cold. "

Konnan also wondered if the company is using Waller to have him replace Theory, who has not been having a great run with the United States Title.

"I wonder, because he reminds me in a lot of ways of Austin Theory, I wonder if he's gonna replace Austin Theory or he could be somebody that Austin Theory goes up against, even though they're both heels."

It remains to be seen how things will pan out for Waller and which other legends he will rub shoulders with.

