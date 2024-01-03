Many WWE fans on Twitter feel a SmackDown star has not been given the right opportunities despite debuting four years ago. The name in question is B-Fab.

The 33-year-old started performing for World Wrestling Entertainment in December 2019 under the ring name Briana Brandy. After competing as a singles superstar for a while, she became a part of Hit Row in 2021 alongside Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Isiah "Swerve" Scott (aka Swerve Strickland).

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dolla discussed how B-Fab wasn't getting any chances to prove herself in WWE despite being there longer than Maxxine Dupri, who had become a prominent name on RAW.

A fan recently shared Dolla's statement on Twitter, which caught other users' attention, and they started commenting on the post. Most viewers wanted to see B-Fab receive better opportunities from the creative team. One fan wondered why the booking department seemingly dropped the angle of her joining Bobby Lashley's faction.

More Twitter users agreed with Top Dolla's comments, and one wanted to see B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis join Lashley's stable.

Top Dolla did not want to return to WWE without his Hit Row teammates

On a recent edition of Muscle Man Malcolm, Top Dolla talked about his conversation with Triple H before returning to WWE in 2022. The former Hit Row star said he straight up told The Game that he wouldn't come back without B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

"He [Triple H] was like, 'We're bringing people back' (...) So I talked to him the next day, and he was like, 'We're going to bring you guys back.' I was like, 'Oh okay,' but when he said it, he didn't say we're going to bring you guys back at first. He said, 'We're bringing you back' (...) And I said I don't want to come back if Tehuti and Bri [Ashante Adonis and B-Fab] ain't coming, like straight up. I told him that, and he agreed to that. I did not want to come back without them."

Dolla recently revealed that there were talks about R-Truth becoming the leader of Hit Row in WWE. The 33-year-old was released by the company in September 2023 after a year-long stint on SmackDown. Meanwhile, the former United States Champion is currently active on RAW.

