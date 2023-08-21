WWE Universe furious after Roman Reigns gets mobbed by fans on his tour bus

The life of a WWE Superstar is never easy, especially if you're as popular as Roman Reigns. Other than always needing to be on top for his performances, Reigns needs to be careful outside the ring as well, something that became evident when he was mobbed by fans recently. The WWE Universe has reacted to the viral video.

The video went viral, with fans wildly swarming the bus and shouting outside it. They poked their phones up to the windows to film Roman Reigns, who was spotted sitting, relaxed, and looking at them. The Tribal Chief even smiled at the camera, showing that he was not agitated, even though the situation was far from ideal.

Readers can watch the video here:

The invasion of privacy and the manner in which the WWE fans approached the star, though, didn't go over well with online fans. While there was a lot of praise for Reigns and the composure with which he handled this, there was understandably some rage toward the fans who approached the Tribal Chief in this manner.

Some fans commented on how coolly Reigns was sitting and that the moniker, the Tribal Chief, fit him.

Meanwhile, others criticized the fans, saying that while the excitement was understandable, there was such a thing as going too far.

You can check out some of the reactions below.

Fans swarmed Roman Reigns' bus

Seth Rollins wants to be the one to beat Roman Reigns

As the champion, Reigns has a target on his back, and that includes some old friends. Speaking to Logan Paul, Seth Rollins said that he felt he was the right man to beat Roman.

"If it's up to me, it's me. I don't know man. I'd say whoever does is primed for a rocket to the moon. I mean the guy is certainly operating on a level that very few have in the history of our industry. He really found his groove being the Tribal Chief, this kind of mob boss character. He really found it."

Whether this ends up being the case or not remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is certainly doing a good job as the World Heavyweight Champion.

