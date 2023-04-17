WWE Universe furious about two Grand Slam Champions facing each other on WWE RAW

WWE RAW this week will see two Grand Slam Champions face each other. The match against Seth Rollins and The Miz was made official for this week's show via WWE's official Twitter account.

The Miz and Seth Rollins are two of WWE's top Superstars and have had great matches against each other. One that would come to the minds of many WWE fans is their match for the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash 2018, where Rollins extended his reign. The two have squared off on a number of occasions, trading wins each time.

Seth Rollins was involved in a feud with Logan Paul that saw The Architect pin the YouTube star at WrestleMania. While The Miz did not have any planned matches at The Show of Shows, he came up short in two impromptu matches against Pat McAfee and Snoop Dogg (who took over from an injured Shane McMahon) on both nights of the WWE extravaganza.

Seth Rollins was not in action on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania. The Messiah, however, did make an appearance in front of the crowd, singing along with them to his entrance theme. The Miz too was on the show and was in the midst of sharing his displeasure about what happened at WrestleMania when he was interrupted by the returning Matt Riddle.

WWE RAW will see both of these men in their first match since WrestleMania 39. Fans don't seem too excited about it and have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Dylan Matthew @CenaBlissFan30 @WWE @WWE Rollins @mikethemiz @USANetwork Ok but why rollins has been a no show for the past couple weeks and then what happened to Miz vs riddle? Just gonna pretend that didn't happen ? Ooook wwe @WWE @WWERollins @mikethemiz @USANetwork Ok but why rollins has been a no show for the past couple weeks and then what happened to Miz vs riddle? Just gonna pretend that didn't happen ? Ooook wwe

Terrri Lawrence @ATLterri23 @WWE @WWE Rollins @mikethemiz @USANetwork 1.this has already happened and 2. Seth don't need to fight the miz he need someone else who he hasn't fight he basically fighting a guy who barley fights and Seth deserves better @WWE @WWERollins @mikethemiz @USANetwork 1.this has already happened and 2. Seth don't need to fight the miz he need someone else who he hasn't fight he basically fighting a guy who barley fights and Seth deserves better

Troy2Slick @Troy2Slick @WWE



Is this the bottom of the barrel that we are scraping until the draft? @WWE Rollins @mikethemiz @USANetwork How many times are we going to see this match? There’s nothing on the line, there’s no intrigue, no story, they faced each other, literally like three or four weeks ago on Monday night.Is this the bottom of the barrel that we are scraping until the draft? @WWE @WWERollins @mikethemiz @USANetwork How many times are we going to see this match? There’s nothing on the line, there’s no intrigue, no story, they faced each other, literally like three or four weeks ago on Monday night.Is this the bottom of the barrel that we are scraping until the draft?

What happened on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania?

The RAW after WrestleMania garnered much criticism from fans. The show didn't live up to expectations, making everyone wonder what went wrong after a successful WrestleMania.

Reports emerged that the show had many last-minute rewrites because of Vince McMahon's presence. It was stated that after the sale of the company, the acquirer's team was backstage and wanted to see McMahon in action.

Usually, a RAW after WrestleMania sees many WWE Superstar returns or exciting NXT call-ups. This year's show only saw Matt Riddle return from a hiatus, with very little build in storylines. The highlight of the night was Brock Lesnar ambushing Cody Rhodes and turning heel.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins vs. The Miz? Let us know in the comments section below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes