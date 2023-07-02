WWE Universe goes wild at the return of absent superstar confronting current champion

This year's WWE Money in the Bank in London had many surprises in store for its fans. One such moment saw a former titleholder make his way to the ring to confront the current Intercontinental Champion.

Drew McIntyre was last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania 39. The Scottish Warrior was involved in a Triple Threat Match against Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at the premium live event.

Unfortunately, McIntyre lost the match and decided to stay away from the weekly programming. Some rumors claimed that his contract was expiring, and others stated that he was unhappy with his position in the promotion. Additionally, it was rumored that Scottish Warrior would only return if he was happy with his character development.

Gunther successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship against Riddle at Money in the Bank. Sadly for The Ring General, his celebrations were cut short when Drew McIntyre returned to make his intentions clear. He attacked the champion, laying him out and staking his claim at the Intercontinental Title.

Fans were ecstatic to see McIntyre return and loved the chance of watching him challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

FabiShow @fabien_fichaux @WWE @DMcIntyreWWE @Gunther_AUT McIntyre vs Gunther for the IC Title at SummerSlam HERE WE GO : @WWE @DMcIntyreWWE @Gunther_AUT McIntyre vs Gunther for the IC Title at SummerSlam HERE WE GO : https://t.co/kWF9PzpkoI

R. Wilson @Raph089968 @WWE @DMcIntyreWWE



A huge pop - he's been missed.



The Intercontinental Championship was the first title he won in WWE - he made his intentions very clear to Gunther... #MITB #ICTitle @Gunther_AUT WWE couldn't have a show in the United Kingdom without Drew McIntrye coming back!!!!A huge pop - he's been missed.The Intercontinental Championship was the first title he won in WWE - he made his intentions very clear to Gunther... #DrewMcIntyre @WWE @DMcIntyreWWE @Gunther_AUT WWE couldn't have a show in the United Kingdom without Drew McIntrye coming back!!!!A huge pop - he's been missed. The Intercontinental Championship was the first title he won in WWE - he made his intentions very clear to Gunther... #DrewMcIntyre #MITB #ICTitle https://t.co/rrRIZ1l8Ta

Fans truly believe that McIntyre deserves one more run as a champion in front of a live crowd, given that he was the WWE Champion for most of the ThunderDome Era.

Since losing the world title, McIntyre has been unable to win gold and defend it in front of a live crowd.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes