WWE Universe is not happy with the booking of top heel faction

WWE currently features a number of factions involved in multiple storylines spread across brands. Wrestling fans, however, are unhappy with how the Stamford-based company's storyline involving a top heel group.

The faction in question is the group formed by Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. The former WWE Tag Team Champions joined hands with The Almighty after turning heel for the first time on the main roster during the August 4, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The group has had a rather dismal display as the bad guys. The faction is yet to get a name of its own.

All three members of the group are loved by the crowd. Despite being heels, they are all cheered by the crowds in attendance. Fans from the WWE Universe took to their Twitter account to suggest some ideas for helping the wrestling promotion with a solution. Some fans also blamed the company for not doing enough for the group to generate heat.

You can check out some of the reactions to fans cheering the bad guys below:

With the heel faction receiving loud cheers every week, it will be interesting to see how WWE tries to deal with the situation. Only time will tell if they turn face or continue to be a heel group, but this time with a lot more conviction.

Bill Apter believes the recent storyline has lowered The Street Profits in WWE

During a recent episode of Smack Talk, Bill Apter stated that he likes The Street Profits. The 78-year-old believes that they were better in their previous gimmick.

The veteran wrestling journalist noted that their alliance with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has not reaped the desired results. He believes that the change in their gimmick has only lowered the former Tag Team Champions instead of elevating them.

"I like The Street Profits. I like what they were before this whole gimmick thing. They were a good wrestling team. We thought they were going to split up and be singles. I'm not sure [that] I really love this whole gimmick they have got here. I don't know where it's going. But they are so talented in the ring, and this whole thing that they are doing with Lashley. I don't know; I think it has lowered them rather than making them more noticeable," he said.

What are your views on the current storyline involving the Street Profits? Sound off in the comments section below.