WWE Universe: "Ki*s! Ki*s! Ki*s!"; Seth Rollins obliges

By JP David
Modified Oct 13, 2025 12:36 GMT
Seth Rollins is the 2025 Men
Seth Rollins is the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Champion. (Photo: WWE.com)

Despite being in Australia, WWE RAW opened like any other week with Seth Rollins and The Vision. Rollins celebrated his win at Crown Jewel: Perth, but he was a man for the people for a moment when he obliged to the crowd's request.

This week's episode of RAW started with The Vision, specifically Rollins, celebrating becoming the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Champion. The Visionary also hyped up Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for the things they did on Saturday.

While speaking about The Oracle, the Perth crowd chanted, "Ki*s, ki*s, ki*s" on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Since he was feeling great from his first win over Cody Rhodes, Rollins understood the assignment and gave the Hall of Famer a smooch to the forehead.

The people liked what they saw and cheered The Vision even though they were heels. They cheered Paul Heyman and even barked for Bron Breakker. Seth Rollins even had fun with Breakker, asking him to do his tweak taunt, which garnered a lot of laughs.

Rollins also praised Bronson Reed for beating Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel: Perth. Reed needed some bit of help from Breakker, but it was Jey Uso who cost The OTC the match.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion then went as far as claiming that "Big" Bronson is now The Tribal Chief. The crowd also cheered for Reed, who did the pointer finger like Reigns.

Seth Rollins makes wild claim to end the segment

Toward the end of his promo, Seth Rollins made some questionable remarks. He said that he doesn't need anyone to achieve what he did on Saturday. He seemingly threw The Vision under the bus by claiming that he didn't need Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Rollins bragged that he accomplished what he did at WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Crown Jewel: Perth by himself. It will be interesting to see how Breakker and Reed react to Rollins' comments in the next few weeks.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Edited by JP David
