WWE Universe left in splits at KSI reveal during Logan Paul's match at WrestleMania

Logan Paul faced Seth Rollins in one of the most entertaining matches of Night One of WrestleMania 39. The Visionary seemed to be too much for Paul to handle, given he needed KSI's help during the match.

The two WWE Superstars have been at it for months now, with them finally clashing at WrestleMania. Both wrestlers made unique entrances with the Prime energy drink owner making his way through the skies and the former WWE Champion having a maestro orchestrate the crowd during his.

The atmosphere between the two was hostile from the word go. During their match, when Rollins had the better of Paul, his Prime mascot that escorted him, dragged him out of the ring to recuperate. Seconds later, the mascot revealed himself to be Paul's business partner, KSI.

Since his appearance, fans have taken to Twitter to share their opinions on the duo's alliance spilling into the WWE and the match between the YouTube star and The Messiah.

What is Logan Paul's status with WWE?

A few days ago, on the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul revealed that his WWE contract was coming to an end on the night after WrestleMania. In further interviews, the social media star shared that his contract entailed him to appear at five live events and two WrestleManias.

A report published earlier today suggests that the 28-year-old star has signed an extension with WWE. This should come as no surprise as he has had a stellar rookie year, entertaining many fans across the globe.

Since KSI's alliance with Paul at WrestleMania, few fans wish to see the two tag with each other in the future. KSI is no stranger to throwing down and competing in multiple boxing matches over the years.

Do you see KSI having a wrestling career in WWE? Let us know in the comments below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes