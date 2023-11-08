WWE Universe livid over Triple H's booking decision; calling it the worst booking idea of all time

Triple H has only been in charge of WWE's creative team for over a year and fans have already declared one of his questionable choices as the worst booking idea in the company's history.

Last year, Triple H became WWE's Chief Content Officer and took over some extra duties from Vince McMahon after the Chairman announced his retirement. The Game was tasked with booking storylines and matches with what was already left from the old regime.

Last year, the company hit a creative roadblock as Roman Reigns was holding both world titles, and Austin Theory held the Money in the Bank contract. Instead of cashing in on The Tribal Chief or the two major championships being separated, Triple H and his creative team did the unthinkable with the Money in the Bank winner.

Austin Theory cashed in his contract during an open challenge for the United States Championship and lost to an already-beaten Seth Rollins. It's been a year since the incident and fans were livid upon rewatching the moment, calling it the worst booking decision of all time.

The decision particularly made no sense as Theory used his contract during an Open Challenge. It will be interesting to see how Triple H books the next Men's Money in the Bank winner and if Damian Priest will be able to successfully cash in the briefcase on Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins in the near future.

Triple H revealed why he changed Austin Theory's WWE name

In 2021, Austin Theory moved to the main roster where he became Vince McMahon's protege on Monday Night RAW. However, McMahon shortened the young star's name to just Theory.

Triple H's new WWE regime later gave him back his original name on the main roster. Speaking to ESPN, The Game spoke about why the new WWE regime didn't go with Theory and added Austin back to his name. Check it out:

"It's a little bit hard to just refer to him as Theory," Triple H said. "And even to me, it was a little awkward when he was announced, like 'Theory!' It's weird. Is that Stone Cold Steve Austin coming in? Is it confusing for fans? I'm of the opinion that if you don't know the difference between Austin Theory and Stone Cold Steve Austin, there's already a problem, right? So, we're fixing the wrong end of the problem."

Theory is currently teaming up with Grayson Waller on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what Hunter will do next with the rising star on the blue brand.

