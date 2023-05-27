WWE Universe livid about World Heavyweight Championship Match at Night Of Champions

Night of Champions opened with the World Heavyweight Championship match. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles pushed each other to the limit before The Visionary pinned The Phenomenal One to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. While the bout was great, WWE fans were displeased with the position of the match.

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins beat formidable opponents to book their spot at Night of Champions. During the build to the match, both competitors displayed the utmost respect for each other and showed that they wanted to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

At the premium live event, the Monday Night Messiah survived a Styles Clash, the Calf Crusher, and AJ Styles' version of the Pedigree to overcome The Phenomenal One. While fans around the world are excited for Seth Rollins, they are unhappy about WWE having the World Heavyweight Championship match to kick things off at the event.

ˡᵉᵉˡᵉᵉ @______lovelee @WWE @AJStylesOrg @WWE Rollins This should have been the final match of the night, so many people about to switch it off after this @WWE @AJStylesOrg @WWERollins This should have been the final match of the night, so many people about to switch it off after this

RJ @ResonantJustice @WWE @AJStylesOrg @WWE Rollins You’ve made the title a joke by not main eventing with it 🤦‍♂️ @WWE @AJStylesOrg @WWERollins You’ve made the title a joke by not main eventing with it 🤦‍♂️

MONE CLEANER @Jay1Wrestling @WWE @AJStylesOrg



It should be in the main event



The linage matters going back to the NWA World Heavyweight Big Gold



It should be respected @WWE Rollins This isn’t the way to treat a title you are telling us is on the level of the WWE ChampionshipIt should be in the main eventThe linage matters going back to the NWA World Heavyweight Big GoldIt should be respected @WWE @AJStylesOrg @WWERollins This isn’t the way to treat a title you are telling us is on the level of the WWE Championship It should be in the main event The linage matters going back to the NWA World Heavyweight Big Gold It should be respected

BossOnStage @bossonstage @WWE @AJStylesOrg @WWE Rollins AJ and Seth absolutely deserve to headline the event. From a pure wrestling standpoint, their matchup promises to be an classic. In my opinion, it has all the potential to be the standout match of the entire card. @WWE @AJStylesOrg @WWERollins AJ and Seth absolutely deserve to headline the event. From a pure wrestling standpoint, their matchup promises to be an classic. In my opinion, it has all the potential to be the standout match of the entire card.

If not the World Heavyweight Championship match, what is the main event at Night Of Champions?

WWE stated that Night of Champions would see three main events. These main event matches include the World Heavyweight Championship match, the bout between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, and the Tag Team Championship match between The Bloodline and the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

According to a recent report, the World Heavyweight Championship match kicked off the premium live event as Seth Rollins had a film shooting commitment and had to get back to the USA. It is quite likely that the new champion may have left right after his match.

The same report shared a rundown of the order of matches. If the report is to be believed, the Tag Team Championship match is slated to close the night.

What did you think of Seth Rollins becoming the World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know in the comments below.

