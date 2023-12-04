WWE Universe picks a surprising name as MVP of the year 2023

WWE is currently going through one of its finest periods in recent times. Multiple superstars have performed exceptionally well throughout the year, helping the Stamford-based promotion reach new heights. Wrestling fans believe that a 26-year-old superstar has been the company's MVP this year.

The name in question is Dominik Mysterio. The current NXT North American Champion can be considered one of the success stories in WWE this year. He has worked hard on his character portrayal as well as his in-ring ability. Dirty Dom never fails to get a reaction from live crowds. He has also improved drastically in the ring.

The Judgment Day member has been a workhorse for the wrestling promotion, having already competed in nearly a hundred matches this year. Earlier this year, Ex-Con Dom became the first superstar to main event RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in the same week.

WrestlingNews.co recently took to their Twitter account to ask wrestling fans who, according to them, is WWE's MVP in 2023. Along with the question, the Twitter post contains an image featuring eight names who have had a great year. Surprisingly, from so many big names, a large section of fans chose Dominik Mysterio as the company's MVP for this year:

Dominik Mysterio looks set for an even more entertaining 2024 with the NXT North American title around his waist. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former Tag Team Champion.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels also believes Dominik Mysterio is the MVP

During his recent appearance on Cheap Heat, Shawn Michaels praised the North American Champion for his hard work and called him the hardest-working man in the industry.

The Heartbreak Kid further commended Mysterio for his professionalism. NXT's Head of Creative stated that the latter has done everything that was asked of him to the best of his ability:

"To me, Dominik Mysterio is the MVP of WWE this year. Every time he comes here, I look at him as the hardest-working man in show business. He has just been an iron man for us. And again, I can't speak to what he does on the main roster. But he has just done everything we have asked of him. He's done it professionally. He has done it admirably. Done to the best of his ability," Shawn Michaels said.

