WWE Universe reacts to Kevin Owens getting pulled from WrestleMania 41 following devastating injury

Kevin Owens announced that he has a neck injury that will keep him out indefinitely, effectively pulling him from WrestleMania 41. The WWE Universe reacted to the announcement.

As you might expect, there was nothing but an outpouring of support for the former Universal, Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion. This is especially true when you consider what he has put his body through, such as in the Royal Rumble this year, which puts things into perspective.

You can see in the screenshots below that there's unanimous support for Kevin Owens following the devastating injury announcement:

Fans provided an outpouring of support (Pic Courtesy: X)

It's great to see the WWE Universe unite for a superstar despite him being a heel/villain. There has always been that level of respect for KO, and he has been having one of the most impressive runs of his career, which is saying something, considering how impressive he always is.

Now that KO is off the WrestleMania card, Randy Orton is left without an opponent. He hit the RKO on SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis in what could be a major tease of a match.

Time will tell how things play out.

