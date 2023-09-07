WWE Universe reacts to top superstar's cryptic tweet aimed at Jey Uso and The Bloodline

Jey Uso is the newest superstar to join Monday Night RAW. At Payback, Cody Rhodes introduced him as a member of the red brand.

On RAW, Jey was briefly confronted by Drew McIntyre, who took to Twitter to put the former tag team champion on notice. During McIntyre's feud with Roman Reigns last year, The Usos brutally attacked the Scotsman in the lead-up to Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom.

Taking to Twitter, McIntyre recalled the same to which the WWE Universe has now reacted to. Fans responded by claiming that The Scottish Warrior didn't forget Jey's actions. However, a certain portion of the fans asked the former world champion to forgive the former Bloodline member as he was under Reigns' control at the time.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

At Clash at Castle, McIntyre failed to dethrone Reigns after interference from Solo Sikoa, who became the newest member of The Bloodline on the night.

Vince Russo recently spoke about Jey Uso and why he stands out from other superstars

Vince Russo recently praised Jey Uso and claimed he was a fan of Jey's angle with Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle.

Russo was impressed by WWE acknowledging Jey and The Bloodline's previous rivalry with both superstars. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, he said:

"To me, it's like anything that comes out of a wrestling match is just; it means nothing. That's why I like him [Jey]. If he's got to watch his back, and he's got a lot of enemies. That, to me, is a story. Who can I trust? Who can't I trust? Who is sincere? Who is Bs'ing me? That I can get, but bro, 'Oh, you accidentally did this to me.' Like, that stuff ain't going nowhere, bro."

On RAW, Jey also reunited with Sami Zayn, his former Bloodline stablemate. It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Main Event Jey, especially considering that Jimmy is focusing on his singles run on SmackDown.

Do you wish to see Drew McIntyre feud with Jey Uso? Sound off in the comment section below.

