WWE Universe reacts to tweet claiming that Solo Sikoa is "overexposed" due to Roman Reigns' absence

The WWE Universe has reacted to a tweet suggesting that Solo Sikoa is getting "overexposed" due to Roman Reigns' absence from WWE television.
At WrestleMania 39, Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Shortly afterward, it was reported that The Tribal Chief was set to continue his usual schedule and wouldn't be appearing on WWE TV on a regular basis.
In Reigns' absence, Sikoa continued his dominant run and defeated Matt Riddle in the main event of the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. It's safe to say that the majority of fans have enjoyed Sikoa's booking so far and believe that he isn't getting "overexposed".
What was Solo Sikoa's message after last week's WWE SmackDown?
On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa featured in yet another main event. He defeated Matt Riddle in a No Disqualification Match with help from The Usos.
Post-WrestMania 39, The Bloodline has been feuding with Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. The former UFC fighter made his return to WWE television on RAW after WrestleMania to continue his rivalry with the top faction.
Taking to Instagram, Sikoa sent a two-word message as he wrote the following:
"Ever week [blood drop emoji]"
Prior to his hiatus, Riddle was taken out by Sikoa. Hence, it made sense for him to set his sights on The Bloodline upon his return. At the upcoming Backlash premium live event, Riddle will be teaming up with Zayn and Owens for a six-man tag team match against Solo and The Usos.
At WrestleMania, The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Zayn and Owens, who ended the now-former champions' historic title reign. However, a rematch has been scheduled between the two teams.
