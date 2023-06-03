WWE Universe sounds off on who 36-year-old should target upon return, including Edge and Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe are salivating for potential contests that Triple H and his creative team could book, including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II and Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther.

With the number of major stars on the roster, there are some blockbuster potential encounters. Now, with Bray Wyatt's return looking more likely, fans have a few superstars they would like to see the 36-year-old face soon.

Whilst the return of The Fiend may not happen, Bray Wyatt could face these current stars should he resurface on WWE TV:

WOOZY @WavyBabyForever @reigns_era Fiend vs Kross or we don’t want it @reigns_era Fiend vs Kross or we don’t want it

realGodT @Tyler19034416 @reigns_era Yes honestly his first feud should be with Karrion Kross that would be legit tick tock #GodT @reigns_era Yes honestly his first feud should be with Karrion Kross that would be legit tick tock #GodT

JaydenBlue18 @JayydenBlue18 @reigns_era I hope it happens, so we can finally get this match @reigns_era I hope it happens, so we can finally get this match https://t.co/7EZP3PNEQx

Finally, there are a few out there that believe Bray Wyatt should feud with Roman Reigns as between the two of them, there is a ready-made story: The Tribal Chief's 1,000-day title reign began when he took the Universal Championship from The Fiend. However, Reigns pinned Braun Strowman in a triple threat to do so.

Meanwhile, fans are also divided about the potential return of The Fiend, with a few of them clamoring for his previous rendition of the "cult leader" Bray Wyatt from the backwoods. Needless to say, there has been some excitement regarding the former Universal Champion's inevitable return.

Bray Wyatt's sole televised match this year came against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble. Despite teasing a WrestleMania match against Bobby Lashley, the feud was pulled before it could develop into anything.

WCW legend on what Bray Wyatt should do to become a top name in WWE once again

Konnan recently gave his thoughts on Bray Wyatt. The former WWE Universal Champion has unfortunately fallen out of favor since his return and being one of the most popular acts in the company. Speaking on K100, the WCW veteran stated what he believes the absent star should do upon return:

"It's a shame because if this guy could have really good wrestling matches, and I don't mean five-star classics – you don't have to have a five-star classic – but really good matches, he'd probably be one of the biggest names in the industry," Konnan said.

He also referenced Wyatt's unremarkable bouts against legendary WWE Superstar Randy Orton:

"[Wyatt has] bad matches. He had a bad match with Randy Orton. Randy Orton doesn't have bad matches. He had one with him."

Interestingly, there are a few diehard fans of Bray Wyatt that found his feud with The Viper decent. It's worth noting that their rivalry began on a high back in 2016, but the eventual showdown at WrestleMania 33 was a major letdown.

Their first battle on The Grandest Stage was even voted "Worst Match Of The Year" by several wrestling sites online, including Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

ScottyChrysForever33 @ScottyStyles33



#WWERAW Remember this part of the Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt from 2017? Remember this part of the Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt from 2017?#WWERAW https://t.co/EyL0BJIw4R

Bray Wyatt's eventual return and potential feud against Edge would be huge, and WWE probably needs to run it soon, as the Hall of Famer is on the tail-end of his incredible career.

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt facing the aforementioned names, including Edge and Roman Reigns? Sound off on your picks and level of interest for the former Universal Champion's return in the comments section below.

