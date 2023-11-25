WWE Universe doesn't want popular star to win the Royal Rumble match over Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are currently the WWE Universe's favorites to win the upcoming Royal Rumble match. However, a popular star's name was pitched by a veteran to win the gimmick match, and fans immediately rejected the idea.

Triple H added more star power to WWE earlier this year when he signed Jade Cargill after she left AEW. However, management has meticulously planned the former AEW TBS Champion's debut as she has yet to compete in the squared circle for the promotion.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) pitched an ideal scenario where Jade Cargill debuts for the company and wins the Women's Royal Rumble match. Fans immediately rejected the idea as they did not want Cargill to win the gimmick match in her debut for the promotion.

Honorable mention to Bayley, as fans also want her to win over Jade Cargill as she has an ongoing story with Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see which superstar will win the upcoming Royal Rumble match in January 2024.

WWE Hall of Famer explains why Jade Cargill needs to win at Royal Rumble 2024

The women's division in WWE has been thriving with exciting matches and rich storylines drawing more numbers than an average storyline with male performers. Most of these storylines will take the audience into the new year, with the matches possibly taking place around or at WrestleMania 40.

However, fans have wondered what's in store for Jade Cargill since she signed with the promotion. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Duddley (aka Bully Ray) gave his bold pitch to make Cargill win the gimmick match in her debut:

"Right now, she has not been seen as much on TV because you can't just keep showing somebody... and doing nothing with it because then you get tired of seeing them doing absolutely nothing. Closer to the Royal Rumble, maybe she pops up. Maybe she pops up, and then you bring her in, in the Rumble. Give me a logical reason in the world of sports entertainment why Jade Cargill could not debut at the Royal Rumble and win."

A majority of fans want the likes of Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan to win and go on to face Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40.

Who do you think will win the Women's Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section below.