WWE not using NXT Superstars after calling them up

It's not clear what WWE is planning to do with these WWE Superstars at the moment.

WWE's future plans for the NXT callups will hopefully become clear in the coming months.

Anirban News

Riddick Moss

WWE has never been the most transparent company as to how they conduct business. Over the last couple of years, WWE NXT has developed as a third brand all on its own. Although the purpose of the brand was originally to create a developmental brand where young WWE Superstars were allowed to train and develop their skills before being called up to the main roster, the brand has become far more than that.

In recent years, WWE NXT has developed a fan-base and under the direction of Triple H, has developed quite a few WWE Superstars. The style in NXT is glaringly different from that of the main roster, with Superstars performing hard-hitting and high-flying moves that may not always be approved on the WWE main roster. Now, it appears that some WWE Superstars are possibly being called up from NXT as a part of their contract extensions. However, unfortunately for them, they are also not being used on WWE RAW or SmackDown.

WWE called up Vanessa Borne from WWE NXT

According to a report from Fightful Select, Vanessa Borne is one of the WWE Superstars to have been called up from NXT. Surprisingly, it was noted that Vanessa Borne was actually called up to WWE NXT in January or February, but has not been used on either WWE RAW or WWE SmackDown since that time.

The report further stated that there is more to the situation than meets the eye. The situation was also compared to that of Riddick Moss, who was called up to the main roster after he signed a new deal with the company. However, Riddick Moss had a small run on the main roster and even won the WWE 24/7 title for a while, but has not been seen since March.

A report from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer in early May stated that there was nothing to worry about in the case of Riddick Moss, and his absence from television was not going to affect his future in WWE. However, it should be noted, 2 months have passed since then and he has not been used on WWE RAW or WWE SmackDown since that time.

Obviously I’m not happy with what happened here... but is it any surprise that a video of Riddy Mo has done MUCH bigger numbers than any other video @WWE has posted recently? Love me or hate me, you can’t stop talking about me 😘 https://t.co/AeJL4X99MF — Mike Rallis (@riddickMoss) March 25, 2020

While some NXT Superstars like Matt Riddle have been called up and are being used extensively, the future plans for Vanessa Borne and Riddick Moss, as well as the reason for their absences from WWE TV at the moment, are not known.