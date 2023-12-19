WWE veteran believes many big names "don't belong in the Hall of Fame"

The WWE Hall of Fame is arguably the most prestigious hall of fame in the wrestling world. Many big names have received the honor of being inducted into it, but a WWE veteran believes that it is not for everyone.

The fans have seen many big names getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after putting in years of hard work. Those at the top include Ric Flair, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

Other than superstars, fans have seen many celebrities and sportspersons from other fields get inducted by the Stamford-based company. This has not worked well with a few big names, including the veteran WWE referee Earl Hebner.

In a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Hebner spoke about the WWE Hall of Fame. He noted that people like Donald Trump and Pete Rose, among others, did not deserve to be inducted.

"I mean, all the people in the Hall of Fame that's not wrestlers, they don't belong in the Hall of Fame. Would any of those people go in the Baseball Hall of Fame or the NFL Hall of Fame? You know they wouldn't," Earl Hebner said. [8:36 - 8:48]

Check out the full interview below:

The former WWE referee pointed out that the Hall of Fame should strictly be for wrestlers only. He argued that fans did not see wrestlers or celebrities get inducted into the Baseball or NFL Hall of Fame.

While WWE focuses a lot more on the entertainment aspect as compared to other sports, it is a valid point raised by the veteran. Instead, referees could find their way into the Hall of Fame down the line.

WWE will induct a few big names into its Hall of Fame on WrestleMania 40 weekend

The annual WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will likely take place ahead of WrestleMania 40 next year. Last year, Rey Mysterio headlined a star-studded event that also included Stacy Keibler and The Great Muta.

No name has been revealed as of this writing for the 2024 Hall of Fame event. Batista is still waiting for the right time to get inducted, and he could headline the upcoming batch.

Expand Tweet

There are many big current and former superstars who could be honored with an induction. The fans will just have to wait to see who makes it to the upcoming Hall of Fame event.

Do you agree with Earl Hebner’s words? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.