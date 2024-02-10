WWE veteran claiming to be a victim in Vince McMahon lawsuit is "not gonna fly at all", says Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon were recently accused of sexual assault by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Although Laurinaitis claims to be a victim himself, Dutch Mantell has a hard time believing the 61-year-old.

John Laurinaitis was one of Vince McMahon's closest associates for nearly two decades. He was removed from his position as Head of Talent Relations in 2022, shortly after Vince stepped down following allegations of sexual misconduct. The duo were once again named in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant last month.

However, Laurinaitis' lawyer has claimed that the 61-year-old is innocent and himself a victim in the whole situation. It was also hinted that John was following the former WWE Chairman's demands out of fear of negative consequences.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said that John Laurinaitis' claims are hard to believe:

"What he said was he is a victim but that corroborated Grant lady’s story. If all this happened as she claims, him being a victim is not gonna fly at all. What about the early morning she went over to give him breakfast? Nobody else was around, Vince wasn’t even around, I mean why didn’t they just go in there and talk about it? If both of them felt like victims, why did anything happen that morning? I don’t get that." [11:25 onwards]

John Laurinaitis was released from WWE in 2022 after the board started investigating the sexual misconduct allegations against him and Vince McMahon. The 61-year-old has stayed off the wrestling radar since then.

