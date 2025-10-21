WWE veteran doubts AJ Styles and Dragon Lee’s long-term success as tag team champions (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about AJ Styles and Dragon Lee winning the tag team championships. They defeated the Judgment Day on RAW.
Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio feel into a trap when he inadvertently set up his team members Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for a title defense. The two stars faced off against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee this week for the World tag titles. The explosive showdown ended when AJ hit the Styles Clash on Finn Balor for a historic win.
On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Balor and McDonagh had the titles for months and were doing absolutely nothing with them. However, he was not convinced of how successful Styles and Lee would be as a tag team. He recalled the golden era of wrestling, where rosters were stacked with talent who were originally tag teams. The veteran writer felt currently, WWE just puts two random individuals together to form a team, and they separate as soon as their run is over.
"My God, bro. They were on the Judgment Day for so long and they meant absolutely nothing. Those guys mean absolutely nothing." He continued, "I don't know about AJ and Dragon Lee as a team. You know, come on, man. We were around in an era where tag teams were tag teams. The Hart Foundation, The British Bulldogs, I can go back to the Valiant Brothers, Legion of Doom, The Rockers. Now it's just two guys, we put them together and it just doesn't mean anything else."
With this win, AJ Styles once again has a title around his waist in the WWE.
It will be interesting to see if he and Dragon Lee can elevate the tag team divison on the red brand.
