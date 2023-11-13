WWE veteran points finger at the root cause of fake "news" in wrestling industry (Exclusive)  

Given that the pro-wrestling industry and WWE are such massive entities, the spread of misinformation has also been large scale at times. Vince Russo recently addressed the increasing amount of rumors, sharing his take on the culprit.

A recent report regarding NWA's alleged network deal with CW has sparked frantic discussions in the pro-wrestling community. The report claimed that a potential deal between CW and NWA is on the verge of falling through due to a controversial segment involving Father James Mitchell allegedly snorting drugs at the Samhain pay-per-view.

Speaking about the report on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that the report could potentially be baseless. Russo further slammed the wrestling dirtsheet writers, claiming that the wrestling industry should have been careful about giving access to them right from the start.

"At the end of the day, here is the problem. Between the scrums and the pressers, who opened up the door to these people? The wrestling industry... 'Yeah come in! Come in to the scrum! Come to the presser, we will give you credentials...' The wrestling business made these people feel like they are in it, and they are a part of it. So now, when they spread news like this, who is really at fault bro?" [6:58 onwards]

Vince Russo has also adressed rumors of CM Punk returning to WWE

While there is significant buzz present in the pro-wrestling community about The Second City Saint potentially returning to WWE, Vince Russo does not think it is possible.

Speaking on Pounding The Meat podcast, the veteran stated that it would not be possible for Punk to return to a place where was such a polarizing figure.

"[I think that'd be a big power move by WWE, whether it works out or not.] I think it would be too, bro, but I just don't see. Bro listen, number one: I think there's too much bad blood, and wrestlers never forget, never forget," he said.

Whether Punk will prove the rumors true or not is something fans will have to stay tuned to see.

