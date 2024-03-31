Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has pointed out one major issue with The Rock's vicious beatdown on Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW this week.

During the opening segment of the show, The Final Boss confronted The American Nightmare and whispered to him that he was going to make him bleed. He then left the ring and everybody thought he had left the arena. However, he attacked Cody backstage and viciously assaulted him in the parking lot. The Great One did what he said he was going to do, as he left the latter with a crimson mask at the end of the night.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran questioned why no babyfaces, referees, or police officers showed up to stop The Rock from attacking Cody Rhodes.

"We know Seth Rollins, Cody's partner in the greatest tag match ever, has been laid out by Drew McIntyre at ringside. What we don't know is why that every other babyface in the locker room, or every referee, or every official with the promotion that - or anybody that has a monetary interest in the WrestleMania main events happening as they are advertised. Or the Chicago Police Department... They could have sent somebody over. But nobody [tried to help] as this thing goes very long," said Cornette. [2:32-3:50]

Jim Cornette on Solo Sikoa disappearing after his brawl with Cody Rhodes backstage

Cody Rhodes was fighting with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa backstage before The Rock showed up. After that, the two brothers were nowhere to be seen.

Jim Cornette questioned what happened to The Enforcer of The Bloodline, as he was never seen again throughout the rest of the segment.

"They've made Solo a monster, well, Cody, I can't remember what he did to Solo, but he whacked him something pretty good at the back door and then we never saw him again. Five minutes later, he'd have been hit by a truck. I know they don't want to distract attention and focus from their main point but having that on the periphery at the back door, just this big skirmish going on and people trying to come through... But a little service to that would've gone a long way. But otherwise, great stuff," said Cornette. [6:30-7:14]

Roman Reigns and The Rock are scheduled for next week's RAW. Cody Rhodes will be there as well, so it'll be interesting to see what happens during the show.

