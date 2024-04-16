WWE veteran reacts to Goldberg remarks: "That's the number one sickness in the wrestling business" (Exclusive)

Bill Goldberg recently caused a stir online after taking a dig at Asuka's undefeated streak. According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, the WCW icon is one of many wrestlers who have suffered from paranoia due to the nature of the business.

Goldberg famously won 173 matches in a row at the start of his WCW career, though the number is widely believed to be inflated. In March, he referred to Asuka as "some Japanese girl" while referencing her legendary 914-day unbeaten run on Tim Green's Nothing Left Unsaid podcast.

Former WWE star EC3 asked on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show whether Goldberg has always been so "absurdly paranoid." Russo, who briefly worked with the WWE Hall of Famer in WCW, responded by outlining how tough the wrestling industry can be mentally:

"You know wrestlers, EC3. I mean, that's the number one sickness in the wrestling business. And, bro, rightfully so because wrestlers get screwed with a lot, so they know it. They know the culture. There's always [the paranoia of], 'Who's screwing with me?' There's always that. Bill's not the only one, bro. It runs rampant in wrestling because, unfortunately, they do F with you. But, in this case, I don't think they were." [3:13 – 3:46]

EC3 addresses the overuse of Goldberg's spear

In the same podcast episode, Goldberg said it is "pretty ironic" that so many wrestlers use the spear. His move has been adopted by several current WWE stars, including Bobby Lashley, Bron Breakker, Charlotte Flair, and Roman Reigns.

Unlike the superkick, EC3 believes the spear is still used sporadically enough to be viewed as a lethal finishing move:

"I just feel it's like at the apex, but it still has more I would say integrity than the superkick has. Superkicks go into another superkick into another superkick, or like you're not seeing a brother spear somebody, get up, spear, and then they both spear each other but they double down." [4:30 – 4:51]

Edge and Rhyno are among the other wrestlers who have used variations of the spear throughout their careers.

