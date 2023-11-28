"I don't see why you would" - WWE veteran says CM Punk shouldn't wrestle before major event

The legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette does not think CM Punk should compete in WWE until the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The Second City Saint made a shocking return to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series WarGames this past Saturday in his hometown of Chicago after the Men's WarGames Match concluded. This was his first on-screen WWE appearance since 2014, nearly a decade ago.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran stated that CM Punk's return match should not take place on TV anytime soon. He said it should happen at the upcoming Royal Rumble event during the traditional 30-man match.

"I don't see why you would. I mean, you know, I know there's a lot of money in television these days. So it's not the difference between the pay-per-view is where you should make everybody pay to see everything and TV ratings or whatever are not as important, but he's going to get ratings for talking. And if you put him on TV, just the idea of okay, here's CM Punk's debut in 10 years in the ring in the WWE, it's going to be on RAW. What the f**k, it's not where Muhammad Ali's title fights, Mike Tyson's title fights would be or Conor McGregor, or what it wouldn't be on the free fight night broadcast, it would be on the big pay-per-view, something to talk about, something to build to, create interest in the whole fu****g thing. The premum live event, so I mean I would put him in the Rumble, but I wouldn't have him wrestle until he got there," Cornette said. [9:05 - 10:09]

CM Punk cut his first WWE promo after his return on RAW this week

CM Punk had the whole world buzzing after he returned to WWE at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. This week's episode of RAW was one of the most anticipated in the show's history. The Second City Saint's in-ring segment marked the closing moments of the show.

During his promo, he admitted that WWE was his home and that he was there to make money, not friends. He also mentioned that some people were afraid that he was back, although he did not clarify who he was referring to. He did not bury AEW as some people thought he would. He did not even acknowledge the Jacksonville-based promotion at all. It will be interesting to see what he does next in WWE.

