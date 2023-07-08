WWE veteran says he never misused his position and had any "physical contact" with female stars (Exclusive)

While women's wrestling has changed for the better in WWE, female talents didn't always find themselves in favorable spots in past eras. Vince Russo opened up about how women were portrayed during his time and clarified that he never took advantage of his creative power.

Vince McMahon was infamously involved in storylines with many female performers during his heydays, with his segments with Trish Stratus instantly coming to mind.

WWE arguably made the "divas" do some questionable things on TV, and more often than not, Mr. McMahon would be one of the main characters of the seemingly scandalous angles.

Vince Russo stated that people like Vince McMahon were "warped in the head" and didn't hesitate to book themselves with other women for their personal gratification.

Russo stated that during his stint as a writer in various companies, he never wrote himself to have any physical contact with a female wrestler. In fact, Vince recalled getting slapped by Miss Elizabeth as part of a kayfabe story:

"They are warped in the head, Chris, they are warped in the head. I'll never forget, you know when there was a time in TNA. Bro, first of all, I've been in a position where I've been writing, and I was a talent. There was never any physical contact with me or any woman. As a matter of fact, Miss Elizabeth dislocated my jaw. I'm not going to say, 'Torrie, me and you, tonight we're making out.' Like, no, bro! I'm never going to do that in a million years, ever!" [5:00 - 6:20]

"You can't do that" - Former WWE head writer Vince Russo on the wrong way of using women in pro wrestling

Vince Russo is one of the very few personalities who has spent time in WWE, WCW, and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. While he got to work closely with Vince McMahon and realized how his former boss perceived women in wrestling, he noted the mentality was prevalent throughout the business.

Being the head of creative came with a lot of responsibility, and forcing women into an intimate TV segment was the last thing expected from those in power.

Vince Russo was totally against the practice, as he added below:

"You've got to remember, even in TNA, Dusty had the angle of the women fighting over him. Remember, bro? These guys, I'm telling you, bro, it's in the water, backstage in wrestling, man. Can you imagine? I'm writing the show; I'm head of creative. I got to Mrs. Hancock, 'Okay, we're making out today.' How does that work for you? Come on; you can't do that." [6:21 - 7:30]

Did you check out what Vince Russo had to say about "the female Rock" in WWE? Read more on that here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes