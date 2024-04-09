WWE veteran suggests huge change to make the product less predictable (Exclusive)

WWE just got done with the first WrestleMania of the "Triple H era," and everyone is now looking forward to what's next for the company. With three new world champions crowned over the weekend, it is surely an exciting time for the promotion. Former head writer Vince Russo feels recent shows have been predictable, discussing why it may be the case.

On this week's RAW, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest addressed fans after their wins at The Show of Shows. While Jey Uso became the first challenger to Priest's title after winning a four-way match, The Rock told Cody Rhodes that their rivalry wasn't over.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said fans already knew that Rhodes wasn't going to lose his title soon. He claimed that WWE's recent shows seemed predictable and the company should introduce heel on-screen general managers, making the world title picture more intriguing.

"What does that add to the show when you have the two babyface GMs running the show? You want the freakin' Eric Bischoff, you want the guy that if you p*ss him off, now he's gonna try to sc*ew you, bro. Now the deck is gonna be (...) you want that. Otherwise, it makes everything so darn predictable." (21:45 - 22:10)

The general managers of SmackDown and RAW, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, are both babyfaces. It will be interesting to see if any of them will adopt a heel persona in the coming months.

