WWE veteran suggests Triple H was forced to end Seth Rollins’ heel run, but not due to injury (Exclusive)

WWE fans witnessed one of the most shocking moments of recent times during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Vision turned on their leader, Seth Rollins, on the episode, with both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed hitting Rollins with a spear and Tsunami, respectively.

The episode ended with both of them standing tall with Paul Heyman while Rollins remained lying in the ring. It is rumored that the decision to turn on Seth Rollins was executed early because of his injury. However, WWE veteran Vince Russo believes there is another reason why Seth's heel run came to an end.

During the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo speculated that this turn might've been done due to WWE's recent dwindling numbers. The promotion has partnered with huge brands like ESPN and Netflix, and they might've pressured WWE to do something about the ratings.

"So, now Seth Rollins is going to go from heel to baby face, but his wife is still a heel. Chris, I would not be surprised, too, with this heel turn. I'll be honest with you, bro. I would not be surprised if they were getting some heat from, you know, ESPN, Netflix, and their partner is like, "Guys, these freaking numbers, you've got to do something." That would not surprise me at all." Russo said.

Seth Rollins turned heel at WrestleMania 41 when he joined hands with Paul Heyman to defeat Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The duo then added Bron Breakker to the group on the RAW after Mania, while Bronson Reed joined the group on the 39th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

They dominated RAW for most of their run together, but only Rollins managed to win some accolades with the group. He won the Money in the Bank thanks to some help from The Brons and used that to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

