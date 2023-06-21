WWE veteran did not want to return to wrestling and started two video stores, among other businesses (Exclusive)

The WWE and pro wrestling business can be extremely demanding, forcing talents and personnel to seek an out or an alternative career path. Vince Russo recently revealed that he started his own business in the 90s as he initially did not want to return to wrestling.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed various topics, including the former WWE writer's business ventures outside the squared circle.

Russo recalled owning two video stores, a CD warehouse, and a pretzel factory, which were all set up before he joined WWE. Here's what the 62-year-old veteran had to say on the latest episode of Writing with Russo:

"Oh my god! Well, I had two video stores on Long Island. And then, was there anything else? Oh yeah! I had a CD warehouse in Georgia. Then, I had a Philly pretzel factory right here in Colorado. I've been through the gamut, man!" [2:00 - 2:30]

The whole idea behind opening the stores was so that he could stay away from the professional wrestling industry. Before becoming a successful writer for WWE, Vince Russo even hosted a radio show revolving around pro wrestling.

However, Vince wanted a diverse resume and realized he needed something to fall back on that wasn't wrestling-related.

"I just never wanted to go back to wrestling, bro! I just did not want to go back to wrestling, and that's the problem, bro. When you have a resume that reeks of wrestling, who is going to hire you? Where are you going to go? I kept backing my own business." [2:31 - 2:50]

Vince Russo also mentioned Tony Schiavone's long hiatus from wrestling, during which the AEW commentator also took up a job at Starbucks. Russo said he would have also had no problems working at a coffee shop as he was burned out from pro wrestling.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo comments on his WCW theme song

For someone that wasn't an on-screen character in WWE, Vince Russo was always on TV after he joined WCW during the final years of the company.

Russo was a hated heel during that time as he also booked himself to win the WCW Championship. Vince was asked about his riff-heavy theme song and how he used it during his stint as a talent.

The wrestling personality revealed that he adopted the theme song way before his WCW run in 1991, and when he arrived in the promotion years later, Jimmy Hart and Howard Helm made some changes to ensure he could still use it.

"Back in 91, when I was doing Viscious Vincent's World of Wrestling, I was actually using that song. So, when I went to WCW, I guess Jimmy Hart, you know, altered the song a little bit so I could be able to keep using it. I just liked the song, that's all," said Vince. [1:30 - 1:50]

Which is your favorite wrestling theme song? Share it with us in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes