WWE will book major champion to retain the title at WrestleMania XL after defeating top superstar, predicts Cameron

Former WWE Superstar Cameron believes Rhea Ripley will retain her Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Last month, Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at The Eradicator's title, and the two are set to clash at WrestleMania XL in the next few days. While many believe The Man would end Ripley's title reign, which recently surpassed 360 days, Cameron does not think the same way.

In an interview with Ring The Belle, the former WWE Superstar predicted the company would have The Judgment Day member go over Lynch, claiming Ripley could hold the championship for more time.

"I'm going to say if I had to choose, I think they're gonna continue with Rhea... I do. I do. I still feel like she can hold the title for a little bit longer. My personal opinion," she said. [2:16 - 2:27]

Will Becky Lynch turn heel at WWE WrestleMania XL?

While Becky Lynch is seemingly the babyface in her feud with Rhea Ripley, she believes The Eradicator is not a heel. The Man even stated that if her WrestleMania opponent is a heel, she would be the worst-booked heel in history.

Meanwhile, former WWE head writer Vince Russo suggested on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo that Lynch will lose to Ripley at this year's Show of Shows. The Man would then attack the Women's World Champion and turn heel.

"I would keep it real real simple. I would have them have a hell of a match, knock-down-drag-out, and beat the cr*p out of each other, and Rhea Ripley go over and help Becky up, shake Becky's hand, turn around and let Becky pearl harbor her and just turn Becky heel," said Russo.

Last Monday on RAW, Ripley and Lynch indulged in an all-out brawl. The Man also punched Dominik Mysterio in the face, which led to the eventual brawl between the top two stars in the women's division. It would be interesting to see how the storyline would advance on tomorrow's episode of the red brand.

