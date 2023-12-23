WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY unfortunately breaks 32-match streak on SmackDown

IYO SKY finally broke her 32-match streak on WWE SmackDown tonight.

IYO SKY has really grown a lot since joining Damage CTRL. Her growth is evident in her in-ring work. This has made her one of the top stars in the company for quite some time now. SKY's ascend to the top began at Money in the Bank Premium Live Event where she won the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Since the moment she won the Money in the Bank briefcase, she tried to cash it in almost immediately. She was finally successful at WWE SummerSlam when she cashed in on Bianca Belair to become the new WWE Women's Champion. SKY hasn't looked back since then.

This win kickstarted a feud between Damage CTRL and Belair, Charlotte Flair, and even Shotzi. However, the heel faction has only gotten stronger in recent weeks, with the addition of Kairi Sane and Asuka to the group.

Tonight on the blue brand, Damage CTRL faced off against Shotzi, Michin, Zelina Vega, and Bianca Belair in an eight-person match. During the closing moments of the match, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn interrupted and attacked the Kabuki Warriors. This allowed Michin to hit a diving senton on SKY through a table for the win.

This was the first time that IYO was pinned in 32 matches. Her previous loss came on August 4, which was coincidentally the last show before SKY cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

It will be interesting to see what this loss means for IYO SKY and Damage CTRL.

