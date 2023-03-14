Create

"Wyatt took his ball and went home" - Wrestling world reacts to WWE Superstar being angry that Bray Wyatt might miss WrestleMania

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 14, 2023 08:24 IST
Bray Wyatt is reportedly missing from WrestleMania 39..
Bray Wyatt is a former world champion

WWE fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts, as Bobby Lashley was seemingly infuriated with former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt potentially missing WrestleMania 39.

The Eater of Worlds failed to show up for this week's live event at Madison Square Garden, where he was scheduled to face LA Knight. Braun Strowman replaced Bray Wyatt and defeated Knight.

Wyatt is out due to "physical issues," according to an update from Fightful Select. Due to The Eater of Worlds' absence, his WrestleMania match against The All Mighty is in jeopardy.

Wrestling fans have reacted to Bobby Lashley's social media post, where he seemingly shared his disappointment in Wyatt potentially missing WrestleMania.

I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

Check out the reactions below:

A fan noted that The Fiend went home.

@fightbobby Wyatt took his ball and went home

Another fan noted that Bray Wyatt was a joke, as his latest return hasn't shown a lot of potential.

@K100Informer Bray Wyatt is a joke

Since Bobby Lashley potentially does not have a WrestleMania opponent, fans wished The All Mighty to face various WWE Superstars. The names include Bronson Reed, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.

If Bray is out of WM, I say give me Bronson Reed vs Bobby Lashley. #WWERAW https://t.co/HeNEa7XKFk
@WrestleOps Bobby Lashley vs Randy Orton
@fightbobby LA Knight please!

Some fans also wished The All Mighty to be in a Triple Threat match against Omos and Brock Lesnar.

@fightbobby Triple threat. Brock vs Omos vs Lashley
@WrestlingWCC Brock vs Omos vs Bobby Lashley TRIPLE THREAT NOW

It remains to be seen if WWE has plans for Bobby Lashley for 'Mania in case Wyatt is absent from the mega event.

Do you think Wyatt will be back in action before WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
