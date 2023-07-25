"Y'all already breaking them up" - Fans believe popular act will possibly split up at WWE SummerSlam

WWE is getting ready for the Biggest Party of The Summer in Detroit, Michigan, and the card for the event is looking pretty stacked following the events of Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, fans believe that the popular act of Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus is about to end at the premium live event.

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus turned heel for the first time in over a decade to feud with Becky Lynch. After costing Lynch her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, Stratus turned heel. Later, the two faced each other in a one-on-one match at Night of Champions 2023.

During the match, Trish Stratus revealed her new protege in the form of Zoey Stark, who assisted her to win. Last night, a clip was released of the two arguing after Stark's loss to Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe believes their alliance will most likely end at SummerSlam.

Things do not look good between Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark!

It will be interesting to see how the storyline between Lynch and Stratus ends at SummerSlam and what role Stark will play in the possible final match at Biggest Party of The Summer.

Zoey Stark is not worried about jealous WWE Superstars

Earlier this year, Zoey Stark ended her run on the developmental brand after she lost to Roxanne Perez. During the annual Draft, Stark was drafted to Monday Night RAW and spent weeks picking up wins before forming an alliance with Trish Stratus.

Stark received a massive push and a feud on WWE RAW in less than two months after arriving on the main roster. Speaking on the Zaslow Show, the former NXT star talked about her run on the roster and if she is worried about jealousy from other stars.

"I’m not worried about jealousy, I’m here for me, not for them. If they want to be in my position, they better work as hard, if not harder, than I do, which is nearly impossible. No one is going to work as hard as I do," said Stark. [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how the company plans on using Zoey Stark on the main roster after Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus end their feud on Monday Night RAW.

