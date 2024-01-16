“Y'all need to put him in a psych ward” - WWE Universe wants Imperium member to be punished for actions on RAW

WWE fans are still reeling after a shocking beatdown by a member of Imperium last week, and some want justice.

Last week's RAW saw The New Day's Kofi Kingston brawl with Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser as the rivalry between the two factions continued. Kaiser was especially angry due to how Kingston dropkicked Giovanni Vinci the week before, putting him out of action for a few weeks.

Kingston vs. Kaiser went for around nine minutes but ended in a double count-out. The post-match brawl was just as vicious, with Kingston using the announce table for a suicide dive and back-drop. However, Kaiser put down the Ghana-born wrestler by launching a commentary chair into his face.

Officials tried to hold the German star back but he dropkicked the head of the former WWE Champion into the steel steps. Fans booed the heel on his way out, then Kingston was helped to the back. He was later evaluated by WWE medical staff.

In the lead-up to tonight's live RAW, the company took to Instagram to post several clips from last week's brawl between the two veteran wrestlers. They also teased unfinished business.

"Looks like @truekofi & @wwe_kaiser have unfinished business!"

Fans took to the comments section with several reactions, ranging from disgust to laughter. Many compared this to when Braun Strowman launched a chair into the face of Roman Reigns in August 2017, while others praised Kaiser for showing a tougher side or suggested the company take action.

Check out some of the fan reactions to the brawl between Ludwig Kaiser and Kofi Kingston below:

Fan reactions to Ludwig Kaiser vs. Kofi Kingston brawl on RAW

It will be interesting to see what happens next between The New Day and Imperium. Xavier Woods is set to return from an injury sometime this month, while tonight's RAW will see Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER make his return after being away for two weeks.

Do you think Big E could finally return for a big Imperium vs. New Day feud? What is your bold prediction for this rivalry? Sound off in the comments below!

